The Klamath Falls Police Department is dedicated to working with our community to enhance public safety through education, prevention, and enforcement strategies. On February 21, 2019, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a California plated SUV on Highway 97, south of Dan Obrien Way. During the Stop, officers developed a concern that the occupants were transporting methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Officers later gained consent to search the car for illegal drugs.

After noting modifications to the vehicle, indicating a hidden compartment, officers located several large, individually wrapped bundles of suspected methamphetamine. The total amount of methamphetamine seized was approximately 27 pounds. This equates to a street value of close to a half million dollars.

Both occupants, Roger Gutierrez Ayala (DOB 6/25/94) and Fernanda Tores Sanchez (DOB 5/20/99), of Yakima, Washington were lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine. Bail was set at $500,000 each.

We wish to thank the Oregon State Police with assistance in this investigation, as well as the citizens of Klamath Falls for adhering to traffic and roadside safety while officers and troopers conducted this investigation.

If you have information about drug transportation within Klamath Falls, please call us at (541) 883-5336.