In addition to an assortment of health screenings and demonstrations, and a walk-through colon model, free Stop the Bleed classes will be offered at the annual Sky Lakes Medical Center Community Health Fair.

The 21st edition of the free event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Exhibit Hall 1 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. Sixth St. The event runs until 2 p.m.

Stop the bleed, save a life. Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. The greater the number of people who know how to control an injured person’s bleeding, the greater the chances that person has of surviving the injury.

Taught by Stacey Holmes, RN, BCEN, Sky Lakes Trauma Program Manager, the Bleeding Control Basic (BCon) courses will start on the hour beginning at 8 a.m. The last session begins at 1 p.m. Sign up for a session. Send your questions to webmaster@skylakes.org.

The wellness screenings at the health fair include:

Free cholesterol (HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) screenings (fasting 8-12 hours is recommended);

Free blood glucose screenings (fasting 8-12 hours is recommended);

Free lung function screenings;

Free blood pressure checks;

And more!

Physicians from Sky Lakes clinics will be on hand at the health fair to interpret results at no charge.

“The free annual health fair is a chance for people to get valuable information about their health as well as to learn about some of the many services available at Sky Lakes, our clinics, and in the community,” said Tom Hottman, manager of the medical center’s community health outreach program, which organizes the event.

“The event is an extension of the hospital’s mission to help and encourage people to make better health choices.”

Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center and the American Cancer Society collaborated to bring an inflatable colon model to the health fair. The display and the related information is part of the Sky Lakes effort to help eliminate colorectal cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 135,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States this year, and over 50,000 will die from the disease. Screening can help find and prevent colorectal cancer; it is one of the most successfully treated cancers if diagnosed early. Answer a few questions to see if you qualify for a free colorectal cancer screening.

“March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and with it comes an opportunity to bring attention to potentially lifesaving actions people can take,” Hottman noted. “The Sky Lakes health fair is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the disease and screening.”

There also will be free displays by several Sky Lakes departments and community partners, and activities and information specifically for children ages 3-13.

E-mail feedback@skylakes.org for more information.