NEW ORLEANS – Oregon Tech’s Cindy Reed had been named the West Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year announced Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Each of the five regions honored both genders’ top track athletes and field athletes and the top men’s and women’s head coaches and assistant coaches.

Reed, a junior from Klamath Falls, Oregon, is currently ranked fifth nationally in the 5000 with a time of 17:38.33 and is ranked eighth nationally in the 3000 at 10:14.46b. She qualified for the NAIA Championships in each event. Reed was also named USTFCCCA West Region Cross Country Athlete of the Year in November.

Reed is currently ranked #1 in the 5K, #1 in the 3K, and was the anchor leg of the #1 ranked Oregon Tech Distance Medley Relay Team (1,200, 400, 800, 1-mile)

Head Coach Jack Kegg said, “Cindy has shown the ability to perform at the highest level as a two-time Cross Country All-American, National Scholar Athlete and now both Cross and Indoor Track. The exciting thing is Cindy still has room to become an even better runner as she continues to work.”

Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.