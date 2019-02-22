Two new medical providers have joined the Sky Lakes family.

Christopher Barton, MD, who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, is seeing patients at Sky Lakes Women’s Health Clinic. He replaces Dr. Linda Walker, who has moved from the area.

Michael Duffin, MD, a board-certified rheumatologist, is practicing at Sky Lakes Rheumatology Clinic, replacing Dr. William McCord, a long-time Sky Lakes provider, who is retiring.

“Sky Lakes works hard to ensure people in the communities we serve have access to necessary health care services and medical specialties,” said Dr. Grant Niskanen, a family practice physician and a Sky Lakes Medical Center vice president. “Recruiting individuals with the background and credentials of Dr. Barton and Dr. Duffin to Klamath Falls is a huge win for the community.”

Dr. Barton relocated to Klamath Falls from Salt Lake City where he began practicing in 2011. Dr. Duffin moved to Klamath Falls from southern California where he practiced rheumatology for nearly 25 years.

Sky Lakes Women’s Health Clinic, 2850 Daggett Ave., is adjacent to the medical center and Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center; phone 541-274-8610.

Sky Lakes Rheumatology Clinic is located in the Medical Office Building, 2200 Bryant Williams Drive, across the street south of Sky Lakes Medical Center; phone 541-880-2750.