On Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:45 pm, a citizen called 911 and reported an unknown male stole a package from the front porch of his residence located on Hope Street. The thief was described as wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a stocking cap or beanie. He was last seen running towards Hope Street and getting into the passenger side of a dark colored SUV. It is believed that the thieves were following a delivery truck and stealing the packages when the driver left.

The victim has a Ring Video Doorbell installed and the video of the theft was posted to the Neighbors App, which according to Ring.com, “lets you receive real-time crime and safety alerts from your neighbors, so we can all work together to reduce local crime.” The video was viewed by a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Employee who is also a Ring owner with the Neighbors App. The video showed the theft subject’s vehicle and a clear color picture of the unidentified thief. The information was shared with other deputies and the vehicle was quickly located and stopped on South 6th Street in the Dollar Tree parking lot at about 3:15 pm.

The vehicles occupants, Jesse Shirtcliff and Isaac Villanueva were identified with use of the Ring video. The victim’s stolen package was recovered along with an additional package from an unidentified victim. Isaac Villanueva was the thief who actually stole the package from the porch and Jesse Shirtcliff was the driver of the stopped SUV. Both were in possession of methamphetamine. Jesse Shirtcliff, the driver, was also found to be in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, with an obliterated serial number.

Arrested and charged in the incident are the two listed subjects:

Jesse Shirtcliff, 30 years of age

Charges: Mail Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft III, Possession of Methamphetamine, Carrying of a Concealed Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Obliteration of Identification Number on Firearm

Isaac Villanueva, 24 years of age

Charges: Mail Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft III, Possession of Methamphetamine

https://neighbors.ring.com/n/26aOR (Copy and Paste to Browser)