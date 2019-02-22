KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The No. 20 ranked and #3 seeded Oregon Tech Lady Owls will travel to Salem, Ore. for the 2018-19 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Women’s Basketball Semifinals Friday to play #2 seeded Corban University in the CCC Basketball Tournament Presented by U.S. Bank.

Only four CCC squads remain—Eastern Oregon, Corban, Oregon Tech, and College of Idaho— as they compete for a berth to the CCC Tournament Championship on the line next Tuesday.

#3 Oregon Tech at #2 Corban – Salem, Ore. Listen live on 104.3 FM and 960 Sports

Oregon Tech (23-8) continues to be as hot as any team in the NAIA, defeating No. 6-seeded Warner Pacific in convincing fashion on Tuesday night, 79-62. As is OIT’s modus operandi, the Lady Owls held the Knights to just 62 points, while spreading their offensive attack across four ( Courtney Clemmer , Kristin Farrell , Nohea Waiwaiole , and Megan Morris ) double-digit scorers. Clemmer and Farrell were particularly impressive, with Clemmer notching 21 points and nine rebounds and Farrell finishing the night with 19 points.

Corban (23-8) took care of business against No. 7-seeded Northwest, thanks in large part to a record performance from the CCC’s second-highest scorer in 2018-19, Jordan Woodvine. The junior guard matched her own school record for scoring in a single game, dropping 41 points in the triumph. Emily Yost adds another threat for Oregon Tech to consider, as she finished Tuesday’s quarterfinal with an impressive performance (14 points, 11 rebounds) of her own.

Adding further intrigue to tomorrow’s matchup, the two squads split their two-game regular-season series. Corban claimed the first matchup in Klamath Falls by a final margin of 85-79, and the Lady Owls defeated the Warriors on the road 49-39 on February 9.

A complete schedule for the tournament can be seen below, all semifinal games will tip off at 7 p.m. local time.

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, February 19

#8 Multnomah at #1 Eastern Oregon  Winner: Eastern Oregon 91-62

#7 Northwest at #2 Corban  Winner: Corban 80-68

#6 Warner Pacific at #3 Oregon Tech  Winner: Oregon Tech 79-62

#5 College of Idaho at #4 Southern Oregon  Winner: College of Idaho 73-70

Semifinals – Friday, February 22

#5 College of Idaho at #1 Eastern Oregon

#3 Oregon Tech at #2 Corban

Championship – Monday, February 25

Highest remaining seed hosts lowest remaining seed (Broadcasted on ROOT Sports)