At around 1:30 Thursday morning, the owners of Dickey’s MiniMart in Klamath Falls received notice from their security company of a disturbance at their store.

Once there the owners reviewed the footage as it showed a Jeep hitting the building and driving away. Ryan Baker, who is the owners son says the culprit left their front license plate behind.

Police told Baker they ran the plate and found out the vehicle had been purchased at a junkyard earlier this month. Baker says police told him they will be speaking to the owner of Jeep today.