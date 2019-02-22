There has been some movement in the old Safeway building on south 6th street. The newest development is that the large ex grocery store will be sectioned off into three different businesses. One third will be a planet fitness gym, another 3rd will be a natural grocers and the other third will be occupied by a TJ Maxx or Marshalls. Both Maxx and Marshalls are owned by the same people and often carry similar items, it is unknown which of the two will occupy the space. There is no timeline for when this project will be finished.