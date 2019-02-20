A Klamath Falls man was arrested Saturday for threatening to shoot several victims in a home if they left the residence. 22 year old Dalton Sandy Hall was charged with first-degree kidnapping, coercion, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Hall is held in the Klamath County jail on $118,000 bail. Hall does not yet have a future court date set.

This is not the first run in with the law for Hall. He was convicted of third-degree robbery in Klamath County in 2016 for which he served 20 days jail-time and 24 months supervised probation.