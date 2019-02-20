KLAMATH FALLS – Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech are celebrating a new partnership designed to help students complete degrees at both institutions, while saving thousands in tuition.

The new program, called Badger to Owl Connection, allows qualifying KCC graduates to receive tuition waivers for two terms at Oregon Tech.

According to KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, Badger to Owl Connection promotes college access, affordability, and bachelor’s degree completion for more students.

“The student support and financial incentives this new program provides means more access to higher edu- cation in our local community than ever before,” Gutierrez said. “It’s an opportunity too good to pass up.”

Students who want to take advantage of Badger to Owl Connection must complete an associate degree at KCC and plan to transfer to Oregon Tech to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“Oregon Tech is committed to our partnership with KCC to make higher education more accessible and affordable for Klamath Basin residents,” said Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan. “Our long-term partner- ship makes it possible for students to begin their college career at KCC and then pursue a bachelor’s degree at Oregon Tech, in a cost-effective way that meets students’ goals.”

KCC graduates participating in the Badger to Owl Connection must have a minimum 3.0 GPA to qualify for the tuition waivers. The waivers will be applied to first and last term tuition, up to 15 credits each. The first Badger to Owl cohort begins fall 2019. The deadline to apply for fall term enrollment at Oregon Tech is March 1.

Students who transfer to KCC from other community colleges can qualify for Badger to Owl Connection. Participating students may also utilize KCC scholarships, Oregon Promise, and KCC’s 15 to Finish, which covers the cost of three credits for students taking 15 or more credits. Once at Oregon Tech, students can apply for other schol- arships, along with the Badger to Owl first and last term waivers, to help pay for a bachelor’s degree.

For more information or to complete a Badger to Owl Connection application and a personal success plan, call KCC at 541-882-3521 or Oregon Tech at 541-885-1000, or visit the institutions’ websites.