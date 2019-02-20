Students playing with a BB gun pistol that appeared to be a handgun caused Henley Complex schools to go into a lockdown for about 30 minutes today.

The lockdown occurred at about 9 a.m. after students recorded a video of two other students playing with a BB gun pistol that was a replica of a handgun. They quickly reported the incident to administration, the Henley Complex was put into a lockdown and law enforcement responded. The two students playing with the BB gun were immediately detained and the BB gun was confiscated from the vehicle by Klamath County sheriff deputies.

At 9:30 a.m., the Henley Complex was released from lockdown and regular school operations resumed. The Henley Complex appreciates the observance of students who made the report to help create a safe environment and the sheriff’s department quick response.