LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink and Abby Kreiser have been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week the Conference office announced today.

Oregon Tech is as hot as any team in the NAIA heading into the CCC Tournament, and Kreiser has been key to the Owls scorching stretch. The sophomore guard scored 16 points alongside five rebounds in the squad’s 74-69 victory over No. 9 Eastern Oregon, becoming the first team to down the Mountaineers in conference play. Kreiser then added 10 points and five boards against College of Idaho to extend the Owls’ win streak to 12.

Fink is no stranger to the CCC Player of the Week honors, and the junior guard out of Clackamas, Ore. was at his best during crunch time for the No. 10-ranked Owls this weekend. Fink had a game-high 23 points in Oregon Tech’s win over No. 3 College of Idaho on Saturday, helping his squad earn the 2018-19 CCC Regular-Season Championship. Prior to that, he racked up a double-double (10 points, 12 assists, five rebounds) in a win over Eastern Oregon.

The Lady and Hustlin’ Owls will each host Cascade Conference Quarterfinal games at Danny Miles Court this week. The OIT women will host Warner Pacific on Tuesday night and the men will host Northwest University on Wednesday night with both games scheduled for 7:00 pm tip-off.