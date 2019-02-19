The first round of Play2Learn nights for families with children preparing for kindergarten will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 20) at Stearns Elementary School.

At Play2Learn, parents, children and siblings count, group and compare to practice math skills, children listen to a story and interact with a teacher, and everyone runs through an obstacle course to explore through movement and play.

It is the first of 14 Play2Learn events that will be hosted through May by the Klamath County School District. The events focus on the Klamath Basics – maximize love and manage stress; talk, sing and point; count, group and compare; explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories.

Families do not need to be within the attendance area to attend an event at a particular school and are welcome at any Play2Learn night they wish to attend.

The event ends with each family receiving a Play2Learn bag containing toys, books and information to continue the Klamath Basics at home. With these kits, families can take the learning home and continue to prepare their children for kindergarten.

Click here for more information and links to videos on the Klamath Basics and Play2Learn. For a video about the Klamath Basics, click here.

Future 2019 Play2Learn dates (all times are from 5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Round One:

➢ Stearns Elementary – Feb. 20

➢ Chiloquin Elementary – Feb. 26

➢ Peterson Elementary – Feb. 28

➢ Gilchrist Elementary – March 5

➢ Merrill Elementary – March 12

➢ Bonanza Elementary – April 4

➢ Keno Elementary – April 9

Round Two:

➢ Stearns Elementary – April 17

➢ Peterson Elementary – April 22

➢ Chiloquin Elementary – April 23

➢ Gilchrist Elementary – April 30

➢ Merrill Elementary – May 7

➢ Bonanza Elementary – May 14

➢ Keno Elementary – May 21