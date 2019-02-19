NEW ORLEANS –The Oregon Tech women took home the NAIA Championship with a score of 125 points on the field, and in the class room the Lady Owls had a 3.67 team GPA and have recently been named the NAIA Cross Country Scholar Team of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

“It is a lot of fun working with truly focused student athletes,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “The young people in the program are amazing and engaging every day. They win in competition and in the classroom.”

A total of 68 teams earned All-Academic honors by posting a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Of those 68 teams, 39 were women’s and 29 were men’s.

The Owls scored 125 points in the Championships, seven fewer than runner-up Madonna (Mich.) and nine fewer than third-place Taylor (Ind.). Susie Garza and Cindy Reed proved to be the difference makers up front as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Oregon Tech men who finished 25th at the NAIA Championships finished third in GPA with a 3.52.

2018 NAIA Cross Country Individual Academic Awards

There were 250 student-athletes who earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors with women accounting for 59.2 percent of the total (148). There were 27 student-athletes who earned a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.0, including three individuals from Oregon Tech.