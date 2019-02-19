LA GRANDE, Ore. –The Oregon Tech men’s basketball team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for February 11-17 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The No. 10 ranked team in the NAIA swept both games over the final weekend of play to earn their first outright regular season championship since the 2010-11 season. It also marks the tenth regular season title overall for the Klamath Falls program.

On Friday night the Hustlin’ Owls dismantled Eastern Oregon with stingy defense holding the Mountaineers to 37.9 percent shooting compared to 58.9 percent for Tech. Seth Erickson led the way with 27 points in the 91-61 victory. Mitchell Fink added a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.

The packed house at Danny Miles Court for Saturday’s title game with The College of Idaho would not go away disappointed as two of the top teams in the league battled it out with the Hustlin’ Owls defeating the No. 3 Yotes in a very close game 75-72. Fink led all scorers with 23 points and added 5 assists.

Oregon Tech (24-6, 15-3 CCC) will open up the conference post season tournament, presented by U.S. Bank, as the No. 1 seed, on Wednesday February 20 as they host the eight seed Northwest University at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals on February 23.