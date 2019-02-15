KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Athletics along with the Oregon Tech Foundation invite you to a special ceremony and official unveiling of the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium on Saturday, March 16.

The ceremony will take place between games of the Lady Owls’ doubleheader with Southern Oregon University at approximately 1:00 PM. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am – game tickets available for purchase at the gate.

Oregon Tech Athletics Director John Van Dyke said, “Having a softball stadium of this caliber is a game-changer. I’m so happy for Coach Stewart and his softball team. The coaches can now focus on coaching rather than field maintenance. John and Lois Stilwell’s gift will benefit OIT athletes for generations.”

The John and Lois Stilwell Stadium is dedicated in honor of John and Lois’s generous philanthropy to Oregon Tech. This first-rate softball complex is made possible by the vision of the Stilwells and their lead gift.

Their passion for academic excellence, athletics, and student success motivated John and Lois to generously support the University in many ways, including capital projects, student travel, and endowed scholarships which make it possible for numerous students to pursue their educational and professional dreams, now and in the future.