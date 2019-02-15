The City of Klamath Falls is again offering a Senior Citizen Utility Credit for 2018. The credit in the amount of $65.00 is available to senior citizens that meet the following criteria:

INCOME: Single – $19,150 annual gross

Couple – $21,900 annual gross

AGE: Must be at least 60 years of age

(VERIFICATION OF AGE AND INCOME REQUIRED)

RESIDENCE: The UTILITY account must be WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS, and in the name of the applicant from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. The service address of the utility account must also be the principal residence of the applicant.

Application forms will be available February 15, 2019 at the following locations:

Utility Billing Department Senior Citizens Center

222 S 6th St. 2045 Arthur St

The applications must be received in our office at 222 S.6th St. no later than April 15, 2019. A credit will be issued to successful applicant’s utility accounts by May 5, 2019. Any questions should be directed to the City Utility Department at 883-5301.