KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Lady and Hustlin’ Owls will host Eastern Oregon University Friday night for Blackout for Hunger and College of Idaho on Saturday for Senior Night in the final regular season Cascade Conference games of the year. This weekend has huge playoff implications including first place on the line for the OIT men and second place for the Lady Owls. The Men and Women are already guaranteed to host first round playoff games next Tuesday (Women) and Wednesday (Men) at 7:00 pm at Danny Miles Court.

Hustlin’ Owls

The OIT men (13-3 CCC, 22-6) are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation and sit just one game back of first place in the conference standing right behind No. 3 ranked College of Idaho (14-2 CCC, 25-3) The Yotes will visit Danny Miles Court on Saturday but first play at SOU on Friday night. If OIT win’s Friday, it doesn’t matter what the Yotes do Friday at SOU. Saturday’s game between OIT and COI would be for at least a share of first place. For the Owls, the weekend starts Friday as they host Eastern Oregon (9-7 CCC, 14-13). The Mountaineers are currently in a four-way fight for 3rd to 6th in the CCC with Corban (11-6 CCC, 20-7), NW Christian (10-7 CCC, 18-9) and Southern Oregon (8-8 CCC, 18-9).

Friday will be the 178th meeting on the hardwood between Oregon Tech and Eastern Oregon University where the Owls hold a 106-71 advantage over the Mountaineers. Oregon Tech has won four of the last five meetings with EOU including a 92-78 win in La Grande back on December 1. Tech’s lone senior Quim Vallve’ will be recognized prior to the start of the men’s game.

EOU is led by sophomore sensation Jordan May who is averaging 21-points per game along with junior Post Jarek Schetzle and his 12-points and 7-rebounds.

Probable Starters – Eastern Oregon: Jordan May 6-3 SO (20ppg/5rpg); Landon Jones 6-5 JR (12ppg/7rpg); Kobi Gardea 5-9 SO (5ppg/2rpg); Peter Hamilton 6-7 SO (7ppg/3rpg); Jarek Schetzle 7-0 JR (12ppg/7rpg)

Oregon Tech: Mitchell Fink 6-1 JR (13ppg/7apg); Tyler Hieb 6-5 JR (11ppg/4rpg); Seth Erickson 6-3 JR (13ppg/5rpg); Garret Albrecht 6-9 SO (8ppg/6rpg); Scotty Burge 6-1 SO (6ppg/2apg)

Others to watch – EOU: Zane Wright (7ppg/3rpg); Said Hersi 6-3 SR (6ppg/2rpg)

Oregon Tech: Kellen Gerig 6-3 JR (6ppg/4rpg); Kaison Faust 6-3 FR (9ppg/4rpg); Harrison Steiger 6-3 SO (7ppg/2rpg)

Saturday is the 94th meeting on the hardwood between The College of Idaho and the Hustlin’ Owls with the Yotes holding a 52-41 overall margin in the series and Tech holding a 25-19 series lead in Klamath Falls. The Owls won a thrilling 86-79 game in Caldwell, Idaho to end the regular season last year, with the Yotes winning the only match-up so far this year, another thriller, 71-68, in Caldwell on November 30.

Game time for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on KLAD FM 92.5 with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard. Air time with the Justin Parnell Coaches Show will be at 7:00 p.m. Live audio and video streaming and live stats of all Oregon Tech home games will be available at www.oregontechowls.com

Lady Owls

On Friday, two of the hottest teams in the NAIA will meet at Danny Miles Court as Oregon Tech enters the game winners of 10 in a row while Eastern enters winners of 24 straight including 18 in a row in the CCC. Eastern is No. 10 ranked nationally with the Lady Owl in the receiving votes category. EOU leads the 41 game series 27 to 14 and has won the last six games including a 70-65 win in the CCC Semifinals last year and a 71-61 win earlier this year in La Grande.

Probable Starters –

EOU: Maya Ah You-Dias 5-8 SR (23ppg/9rpg); Jane Nelson 5-9 JR (11ppg/3rpg); Madison Crews 5-6 JR (7ppg/4rpg); Kylie Smith6-0 JR (5ppg/4rpg); Julia Hanni 6-0 Sr (5ppg/3rpg)

Oregon Tech Noheailiaani Waiwaiole 6-0 SR (10ppg/6rpg); Bailey Nelson 6-1 SR (9ppg/5rpg); Amanda Constant 6-0 SO (6ppg/6rpg); Abby Kreiser 5-6 SO (10ppg/4rpg); Megan Morris 5-7 SR (9ppg/4rpg)

Others to watch –EOU: Maren Herrud 5-10 SR (12ppg /3rpg); Khadija Neumeyer 5-8 (8ppg/5rpg) Oregon Tech: Courtney Clemmer 6-2 FR (8ppg/5rpg); Melissa Lee 5-11 FR (5ppg/5rpg); Kristin Farrell 5-8 FR (6ppg/1rpg) Mikaela Shumaker 5-11 SR (5ppg/4rpg)

Saturday, College of Idaho comes to OIT and will be the 44th meeting between Oregon Tech and College of Idaho with the Yotes holding a 26-17 edge in the overall series. Tech has won the last two meeting including a 63-53 win earlier this year in Caldwell and 60-57 win last year in the CCC Quarterfinals also in Caldwell. Oregon Tech will also honor its five seniors Saturday at halftime of the men’s game, Mikaela Shumaker , Alix Biddington , Bailey Nelson , Megan Morris , and Nohea Waiwaiole .