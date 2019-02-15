On Friday, February 15, 2019 at approximately 930am, Klamath Falls Police Department Officers were dispatched to 803 Main Street, Washington Federal, on the report of an armed robbery. The male suspect brandished a handgun, demanded money, and left the rear exit of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers have searched the area, have interviewed witnesses and employees, and are continuing the investigation per investigative policy. At this time the suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6-0 tall with a medium to large build. He was wearing a dark mask and a dark sweatshirt or jacket with lighter colored jeans or pants. He was also stated to be wearing thinner framed eyeglasses and was carrying a white bag, possibly to a garbage bag.

Although it is safe to resume business in the area, please do not approach anyone you believe matches this description. Please call 911 with any possible suspect information. You may continue to see a large police presence in the area, while investigative leads are followed.

We wish to thank our law enforcement partners for their additional response and assistance this morning.