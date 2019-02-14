For those who travel thru or to downtown klamath falls –

Snow Removal Crews will be pulling snow from the curbs and gutters and placing it in the center of the roadways this morning. Downtown diagonal parking will become parallel parking until snow is removed from the center of the roadways.

In addition, the Water/Geothermal crew was not able to make the repair to the geothermal system on 8th Street yesterday due to weather and will be attempting to complete that work tomorrow, 2/14/19. If they are able to perform the work, 8th Street will be closed between Klamath and Main Street.

The City would like to thank Citizens, in advance for proceeding with caution in these areas and apologize for any inconvenience this road closure may cause. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.