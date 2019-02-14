At 7:13 AM on Thursday February 14, 2019 Klamath 911 Emergency Communication received a call from a third party, who was not on scene, of a shooting that had occurred at 6207 Onyx Ave in Klamath Falls. The responsible party was reported to be suicidal and still inside the location. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with the Oregon State Police and Klamath Fire District 1.

Deputies attempted to make contact inside the residence with no response. Upon entry the male resident, 86 year old, Fred E. Mulkey, was found deceased, as a result of suicide. In a separate room, Susan Samsel, 53 years of age, the live-in caregiver, was located deceased with gunshot wounds.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team consisting of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County District Attorney Office, Oregon State Police and The Klamath Fall Police have assembled and continue to investigate.

Klamath County strives to protect its citizens. If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts call 1(800) 273-8255 or text HELP to 741741.