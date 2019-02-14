KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. The Oregon Tech Athletic Department, along with ASOIT, has announced that the 8th annual Blackout for Hunger is scheduled for this Friday at Danny Miles Court when Oregon Tech hosts Eastern Oregon University.

Oregon Tech fans are encouraged to dress in black and to bring a canned food or non-perishable food item for the Klamath-Lake Counties food bank. The first 500 OIT fans who donate a non-perishable food item, or make a minimum $1 donation to the food bank at the game will receive a free Blackout T-shirt while supplies last.

The women will take to the court at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team will play at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are: Reserved Seating $15; General: Adult $10, Seniors and Military $5, Non-OIT Students $5, Children 6 and under are Free. Oregon Tech Students, Faculty and Staff are free with ID.

The OIT women are currently in a tie for second place at 14-4 in the CCC with EOU already clinching the CCC regular season championship at 18-0 in conference play.

The OIT men are currently one game back of College of Idaho for 1st place in the CCC with the Yotes coming to Klamath Falls on Saturday. The EOU men are 5th place in the CCC standings and are looking to move up to 3rd or 4th with a weekend sleep.

Food Bank Stats and Facts

Each dollar the Food Bank receives will access about 10 pounds of food or create about 8 meals!

The Food Bank has been serving Klamath and Lake Counties for 33 years.

The Food Bank provided food to nearly 5,300 households over the past 12 months.

The Food Bank provided food to assist in the preparation of 480,000 meals that fed children, seniors, the homeless and disabled people.

The Food Bank distributes about 32,000 pounds of food weekly.

Beneficiaries of the Food Bank and the agencies served:

Seniors

People with disabilities

Cancer treatment patients

Hospice patients

Those who have lost their job or had their work hours reduced

Single parents

Parents with special needs children

Those who have suffered from an injury

Veterans

People without a home

People who need a little help, for a little while, and don’t want to ask for public assistance.

The Food Bank currently provide services throughout an 18,000 sq. mile area: Klamath Falls, Chemult, Chiloquin, Crescent, Dairy, Dorris, Beaver Marsh, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Bonanza, Merrill, Macdoel, Christmas Valley, Fort Rock, Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Malin, Keno, Paisley, Adel, New Pine Creek, Lakeview, Tulelake, and Gilchrist.