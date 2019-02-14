Nominations Due: March 11, 2019

The United Way Volunteer Center’s Volunteer of the Year Awards & Recognition Event is an annual celebration held during national Volunteer Week to honor Klamath Country citizens, organizations and institutions for outstanding community service. Every individual and non-profit receives an award and is recognized. This event is presented annually by United Way in partnership with The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation. Entry forms are available at United Way, 136 N. Third Street (ph. 882-5558), or they can be sent electronically to you, or downloaded at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.

The Volunteer Center’s purpose is to enhance the spirit of volunteerism within Klamath Country through recruitment, training, and referral of volunteers to non-profit organizations in need of help. Each year, local media members judge every nomination and select 10 finalists in the following categories:

Each organization must serve the community at large. Religious, fraternal or professional groups that provide services only to their members are not eligible. On March 15, 2019, the 10 finalists will be notified of their selection. The awards will be presented at the 26th Annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year celebration and luncheon from 11:30–1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Senior Citizens’ Center, 2045 Arthur Street in Klamath Falls. Reservations for this event are required and can be made by contacting United Way, 882-5558.

ELIGIBILITY:

An individual or group active in volunteer efforts may be nominated for work done during the past 12 months.

The volunteer work must be done in Klamath County & bordering towns in California.

Individuals or groups that volunteer on work-released time and for student course credits are eligible.

Education Award is for any individual or group, regardless of age, who volunteers specifically in the area of education from grades Pre-K through grade 12 at public or private schools. (A senior, adult, or youth who volunteers in the area of education may be eligible in either category).

Youth Award is for individuals 18 years or younger at the time of nomination. Youth groups are eligible for the Education award only.

Public Safety Award or Public Service Award is for any individual or group, regardless of age, who is involved with public safety (public agency or private non-profit). The Public Service category is an organization that serves the community (church programs, social services, club, etc . ).

NOMINATING PROCEDURES:

The nomination form must be filled out completely and legibly (please print or type).

Any individual or group may nominate more than one candidate, or nominate them self.

Entry forms must be submitted to United Way office no later than 12 noon on March 11, 2019 .

Pertinent supplementary information (no more than 2 pages) may be submitted along with the entry form. This may include letters, newspaper clips, photos, etc. Electronic supplemental data is not acceptable.

The judges may request additional information from nominees, nominator, or volunteers’ organizations. Officials also reserve the right to re-categorize an entry when appropriate (nominator to be notified).

The decision of the judges is final. The nomination forms and supplementary information become the property of United Way of the Klamath Basin and cannot be returned.





SELECTION CRITERIA:

The nominations will be judged based on the two criteria listed below with each having a total of 25 points possible. Please limit responses to no more than two pages (please type or print legibly).

Leadership & Commitment….Please comment on the amount of time, personal leadership skills, talents, any special characteristics and qualifications the nominee has shown in the service to your organization or school.

Impact & Achievement…Please comment on the overall tasks and benefits the nominee has provided your

organization or school. How important was his/her accomplishment to the overall success of your organization or

school and to the general benefit of our community?