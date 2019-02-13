Travelers driving over southern Oregon mountain passes should expect extreme winter conditions. That includes all I-5 mountain passes from Mt. Shasta north to Canyon Mountain, and includes all Cascade Mountain passes and the U.S. 97 corridor.

Lower elevations, including the coast highways, will see heavy rains.

Expect delays and difficult driving conditions.

ODOT continues ‘All Hands on Deck’, but drivers need to do their part. They should expect to drive on snow-covered roads and be ready with:

* Chains- and know how to put them on

* Coats, gloves and blanket

* Full tank of gas

* Cell phone, water and snacks

If you do not have to travel, do not, but if you must please check tripcheck.com before setting out on your route,