CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS:

Due to severe weather conditions, the schools and businesses are closed today, Wednesday, February 13:

Klamath Falls City Schools

Klamath County Schools

Oregon Tech

The College of Cosmetology

The Klamath KID Center,

Shasta Way Christian Preschool

Our Place to Grow

Hosanna

Triad

Oregon Child Development Coalition

Klamath Family Head Start

Miss Muffett’s

New Horizon Christian School

Lutheran Community Services

OSU Extension Office

Sage Community Charter School

Klamath Community College

Youth Rising Drop-In Center

Quail Trail Bus is not running today

Butte Valley Unified School District is on a 2 hr delay and will begin at 10AM

SPOKES Unlimited