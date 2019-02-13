CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS:
Due to severe weather conditions, the schools and businesses are closed today, Wednesday, February 13:
Klamath Falls City Schools
Klamath County Schools
Oregon Tech
The College of Cosmetology
The Klamath KID Center,
Shasta Way Christian Preschool
Our Place to Grow
Hosanna
Triad
Oregon Child Development Coalition
Klamath Family Head Start
Miss Muffett’s
New Horizon Christian School
Lutheran Community Services
OSU Extension Office
Sage Community Charter School
Klamath Community College
Youth Rising Drop-In Center
Quail Trail Bus is not running today
Butte Valley Unified School District is on a 2 hr delay and will begin at 10AM
SPOKES Unlimited
