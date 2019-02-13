Citizens for Safe Schools is excited to announce that the applications for the 2019 American Youth Character and Character Builder Awards are now live, and applications will be accepted until April 1st, 2019. This is an annual event that Citizens for Safe Schools (CFSS) executes every year.

The American Youth Character Awards are the only national awards given to young people between the ages of 10 and 18 solely for strength of character. They are not given for isolated acts of heroism or generosity, although such acts may rightly call attention to a nominee. Nor are they given simply for high grades, selection for leadership posts, excellence in athletics or the arts, or any combination thereof. Rather, the American Youth Character Awards are designed to honor young people (regardless of their family background, race, culture, financial status, I.Q., or physical condition) whose lives and achievements demonstrate an enduring commitment to qualities associated with good character. This is a great way to acknowledge skills and achievements that sometimes go unnoticed. The winners receive a $100 gift, as well as a plaque, certificate and recognition at an awards ceremony.

Additionally, two $500 awards will be presented to two educators for the Character Builder Awards to be used for character education in the classroom. Awards will be given to teachers or school programs for their outstanding contribution to building socially, morally and ethically strong students. The purpose of this award is to acknowledge these groups or individuals with a passion for teaching, enforcing, advocating and modeling good character, and for their contributions to building a framework for our community that honors the six pillars of character.

To nominate a youth or educator for the 2019 awards please complete and submit a nomination form (email info@citizensforsafeschools.org to receive a copy, or stop by the CFSS office at 2316 S 6th St Suite A.) Applications are also being disseminated at schools. These applications must be submitted on or before April 1st, 2019. We ask that you share this information with anyone who may wish to nominate a student or educator they know to be eligible.

Completed Applications can be:

Mailed to PO Box 243 Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Dropped by our office at 2316 S 6 th St Suite A Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Or emailed to info@citizensforsafeschools.org

For more information, questions or to sponsor the awards please call Citizens for Safe Schools at 541- 882-3198 or e-mail info@citizensforsafeschools.org.