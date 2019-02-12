Feb. 12, 2019, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Sarah Woodman, program director of respiratory care at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” recently received appointment to the Respiratory Therapist and Polysomnographic Technologist Licensing Board for the State of Oregon, with her official term having begun December 2018. Woodman joins colleague James “Jim” Hulse, who serves as vice chair on the Board.

The Respiratory Therapist and Polysomnographic Technologist Licensing Board (RTPT) oversees the practices of respiratory therapists and polysomnographic technologists in the State of Oregon.

Members of the board are citizens of Oregon, and respiratory therapist and polysomnographic technologist members must have engaged in their respective practice for a period of five or more years immediately preceding appointment.

Woodman’s role on the Board will include a 3-year commitment to work with other members to address issues that affect policies, procedures and requirements for technologists throughout the state.

“With a passion for the professionals in Respiratory Care and Polysomnography, I feel it is important to support the professionals in the industry by serving on respiratory therapist and Polysomnographic Technologist Licensing Board,” shared Woodman.

Woodman has worked at Oregon Tech for six years as an associate professor and two years as program director of the Respiratory Care program. She also works as an on-call respiratory therapist at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. She received a master’s in healthcare administration from Pacific University and is currently working on a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership with an Emphasis in Higher Education Leadership. She holds instructor credentials for Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advance Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support through the American Heart Association.