Mazama’s Gordon McCreadie and Henley’s Macy Hullman both win 4A/3A/2A/1A district swimming championships — Gordon in the 50 freestyle and Macy in the 100 breaststroke. Both will compete at state. Henley’s Kinsey Hullman placed second overall and qualified for state in the 100 butterfly. Henley girls medley relay placed first and will be joined by additional Henley relays at state.