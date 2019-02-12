More than 130 students from Lost River, Mazama, Bonanza and Gilchrist attended workshops and competed at the 2019 FBLA Cascade Regional Skills Conference last week at Oregon Institute of Technology. Many of the students qualified and will compete in April at the FBLA State Business Leadership Conference in Portland.

FBLA – Future Business Leaders of America – offers students a chance to improve their business skills in communication, ethics, management, leadership and mathematics. Competition categories range from journalism, advertising and sales to cyber security, agribusiness, and securities and investments. Students perform written exams and oral presentations.

Sergio Cisneros, a business teacher and an FBLA advisor at Mazama High School, said the competitive events and workshops provide students a chance to practice skills needed in the professional world.

“It’s an extension of the classroom,” he said. “Students are able to take the skills and concepts they learn and apply them in a competitive environment. These competitions also teach students about the importance of networking, and lets them practice those skills.”

To qualify for the FBLA State Business Leadership Conference, students had to place in the top 10 in their category. The following students (listed by school) qualified to compete at the state competition and for a chance to qualify for FBLA nationals:

STATE QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL:

Bonanza Junior-Senior High School

Madison Butler, first, health care administration

Chris Eck, first, sales presentation

Jean Herrera, ninth, health care administration

Megan Southard, first, marketing; third, business calculations

Jessie Vaughan, third, introduction to business communication; eighth, journalism

Gilchrist Junior-Senior High School

Daniel Barstad, first, business law; fourth, impromptu speaking

Katie McDaniel, third, economics

Kerri McMahan, fifth, advertising; sixth, job interview

Ashley Kelley, seventh, business calculations

Jayden Terry, fourth, business law; eighth, securities and investments

Raynee Hoover, tenth, economics

Madison Mefford, first, personal finance; second, economics

Tabitha Wright, third, business law

Lost River Junior-Senior High School

Eric Jimenez, second, accounting II; second, cyber security

Nicolas Pena, first, accounting II

Nikolas Taylor, fifth, accounting I

Irene Aguirre, sixth, advertising

Lizbeth Cazarez, seventh, advertising; third, cyber security

Angela Taylor, fifth, agribusiness

Geovanni Cazarez, fifth

Hector Breseno, third, computer applications

Merelyn Cazarez, third, computer problem solving

Yajaira Cobain, fourth, computer problem solving

Reynaldo Espinoza, fifth, computer problem solving; sixth, cyber security

Kody Thomas, second, computer problem solving

Phoebe Cornu, fourth, cyber security

Yanet Cobian, eighth, economics

James Lyman, ninth, economics

Israel Ruedas, seventh, economics

Yoselin Salazar, sixth, economics

Yulilsa Alonzo, eighth, health care administration

Stephanie Rizo, second, health care administration

Giselle Cobian, third, insurance and risk management

Yanet Cobian, first, insurance and risk management

Ximena Lemus, second, insurance and risk management

Kalista Whisenhunt, fourth, insurance and risk management

Angelina Estrada, eighth, introduction to business

Michelle Ruedas, fourth, introduction to business

Kody Thomas, sixth, introduction to business

Angelina Estrada, ninth, introduction to business communication

Johan Ayala, second, introduction to business procedures

Alonza Eric, third, introduction to business procedures

Michelle Ruedas, fourth, introduction to business procedures

Luis Romero, first, introduction to business procedures

Anabelle Ross, fifth, introduction to business procedures

Karla Hernandez, fifth, introduction to FBLA

Maria Huizar, sixth, introduction to FBLA

Hector Breseno, eight, introduction to FBLA

Geovanni Cazarez, seventh, introduction to FBLA

Jasmin Hernandez, tenth, introduction to FBLA

Benjamin Hernandez, fourth, introduction to FBLA

Aaron Reyes, third, introduction to FBLA

Aaron Reyes, fourth, introduction to financial math

Luis Romero, tenth, introduction to financial math

Nikolas Taylor, fifth, introduction to information technology

Aurora Cerri, fourth, introduction to information technology

Daniel Zacarias, sixth, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Dalia Barjas, second, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Aurora Cerri, third, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Benjamin Hernandez, fourth, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Daniel Zacarias, fifth, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Abigayle Gonzalez, first, introduction to parliamentary procedure

Audrey Guthrie, third, introduction to public speaking

Yulilsa Alonza, fourth, journalism

Sarah Herman, third, journalism

Luz Hernandez, seventh, journalism

Makenzie Girtman, fourth, networking concepts

Zachary Buller, sixth, networking concepts

Liliana Figueroa, third, networking concepts

Luz Hernandez, first, networking concepts

Isabel Venegas, second, networking concepts

Ashleigh Taylor, fifth, networking concepts

Ximena Lemus, first, organizational leadership

Angela Taylor, eighth, organization leadership

Zachary Buller, eighth, personal finance

Makenzie Girtman, ninth, personal finance

Irene Aguirre, fifth, personal finance

Giovanni Rizo, tenth, personal finance

Giselle Cobian, seventh, securities and investments

Suzy Cobian, third, securities and investments

Phoebe Cornu, sixth, securities and investments

Sarah Herman, fourth, securities and investments

Ashleigh Taylor, second, securities and investments.

Mazama High School

Logan Boulter, first, accounting 1

Mackenzie Elfbrandt, fourth, accounting 1

Dakota Powless, third, accounting 1

Lilianna Nedik, eighth, advertising

Joanna Henry, third, advertising

Aaron Renie, seventh, agribusiness

Kristen Stotts, sixth, agribusiness

Julianna Budnick, first, business calculations

Julia Flocchini, second, business calculations

Kristalyn Hayes, fifth, business calculations

Chandler Hagen, eighth, business calculations

Charity Hamar, sixth, business communication

Destiny Mille, tenth, business communication

Payton Mengis, third, business communication

Tyler Sorenson, ninth, business communication

Julia Flocchini and Nora Rooney, first, business ethics

Adrianna Jasso, third, client service

Madi Baeth, first, client service

Brooklyn Mattson, fifth, computer applications

Landon Baeth, first, computer applications

Mackenzie Elfbrandt, first, cyber security

Daniela Garcia, seventh, health care administration

Kristen Stotts, tenth, health care administration

Madi Baeth, third, health care administration

Payton Mengis, fourth, health care administration

Nick Ambrose, first, hospitality management

Dori Marchessault, eighth, impromptu speaking

Gabe Moran, second, impromptu speaking

Sidalee Jasso, seventh, impromptu speaking

Elise Balakas, first, introduction to business

Kenna Bernardin, second, introduction to business

Sebastian Short, tenth, introduction to business

Zander Martnaller, third, introduction to business

Alana Stickles, first, introduction to business communication

Isiah Schreiber, eight, introduction to business communication

Nathan Hantzmon, first, introduction to FBLA

Sebastian Short, ninth, introduction to FBLA

Sidalee Jasso, second, introduction to FBLA

Ben Whalen, ninth, introduction to financial math

Charles Kaufman, fifth, introduction to financial math

Ethan Zettel, third, introduction to financial math

Jordon Gully, eighth, introduction to financial math

Griselda Arriola, second introduction to public speaking

Priscilla Zendejas, sixth, journalism

Victor Rodriguez, ninth, journalism

Nathan Hantzmon and Kristalyn Hayes, first, management decision making

Brazil Cisneros, Jake Healy and Gordon McCreadie, second, marketing

Brandon Gailey and Jacob Stacey, fourth, marketing

Kara LaMere, seventh, personal finance

Geralline Sapp, third, personal finance

Cadence Balsz, third, sales presentation

Cody Cahill, second, sales presentation

Adrianna Jasso, first, securities and investments

Abby Beck, second, spreadsheet applications

Jackson Bolter, first, spreadsheet applications

Jake Healy, third, spreadsheet applications

Tyler Sorenson, fifth, word processing

Tyler Spoon, first, word processing

Sander Allison, second, word processing

Brazil Cisneros, third, word processing

