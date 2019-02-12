More than 130 students from Lost River, Mazama, Bonanza and Gilchrist attended workshops and competed at the 2019 FBLA Cascade Regional Skills Conference last week at Oregon Institute of Technology. Many of the students qualified and will compete in April at the FBLA State Business Leadership Conference in Portland.
FBLA – Future Business Leaders of America – offers students a chance to improve their business skills in communication, ethics, management, leadership and mathematics. Competition categories range from journalism, advertising and sales to cyber security, agribusiness, and securities and investments. Students perform written exams and oral presentations.
Sergio Cisneros, a business teacher and an FBLA advisor at Mazama High School, said the competitive events and workshops provide students a chance to practice skills needed in the professional world.
“It’s an extension of the classroom,” he said. “Students are able to take the skills and concepts they learn and apply them in a competitive environment. These competitions also teach students about the importance of networking, and lets them practice those skills.”
To qualify for the FBLA State Business Leadership Conference, students had to place in the top 10 in their category. The following students (listed by school) qualified to compete at the state competition and for a chance to qualify for FBLA nationals:
STATE QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL:
Bonanza Junior-Senior High School
- Madison Butler, first, health care administration
- Chris Eck, first, sales presentation
- Jean Herrera, ninth, health care administration
- Megan Southard, first, marketing; third, business calculations
- Jessie Vaughan, third, introduction to business communication; eighth, journalism
Gilchrist Junior-Senior High School
- Daniel Barstad, first, business law; fourth, impromptu speaking
- Katie McDaniel, third, economics
- Kerri McMahan, fifth, advertising; sixth, job interview
- Ashley Kelley, seventh, business calculations
- Jayden Terry, fourth, business law; eighth, securities and investments
- Raynee Hoover, tenth, economics
- Madison Mefford, first, personal finance; second, economics
- Tabitha Wright, third, business law
Lost River Junior-Senior High School
- Eric Jimenez, second, accounting II; second, cyber security
- Nicolas Pena, first, accounting II
- Nikolas Taylor, fifth, accounting I
- Irene Aguirre, sixth, advertising
- Lizbeth Cazarez, seventh, advertising; third, cyber security
- Angela Taylor, fifth, agribusiness
- Geovanni Cazarez, fifth
- Hector Breseno, third, computer applications
- Merelyn Cazarez, third, computer problem solving
- Yajaira Cobain, fourth, computer problem solving
- Reynaldo Espinoza, fifth, computer problem solving; sixth, cyber security
- Kody Thomas, second, computer problem solving
- Phoebe Cornu, fourth, cyber security
- Yanet Cobian, eighth, economics
- James Lyman, ninth, economics
- Israel Ruedas, seventh, economics
- Yoselin Salazar, sixth, economics
- Yulilsa Alonzo, eighth, health care administration
- Stephanie Rizo, second, health care administration
- Giselle Cobian, third, insurance and risk management
- Yanet Cobian, first, insurance and risk management
- Ximena Lemus, second, insurance and risk management
- Kalista Whisenhunt, fourth, insurance and risk management
- Angelina Estrada, eighth, introduction to business
- Michelle Ruedas, fourth, introduction to business
- Kody Thomas, sixth, introduction to business
- Angelina Estrada, ninth, introduction to business communication
- Johan Ayala, second, introduction to business procedures
- Alonza Eric, third, introduction to business procedures
- Michelle Ruedas, fourth, introduction to business procedures
- Luis Romero, first, introduction to business procedures
- Anabelle Ross, fifth, introduction to business procedures
- Karla Hernandez, fifth, introduction to FBLA
- Maria Huizar, sixth, introduction to FBLA
- Hector Breseno, eight, introduction to FBLA
- Geovanni Cazarez, seventh, introduction to FBLA
- Jasmin Hernandez, tenth, introduction to FBLA
- Benjamin Hernandez, fourth, introduction to FBLA
- Aaron Reyes, third, introduction to FBLA
- Aaron Reyes, fourth, introduction to financial math
- Luis Romero, tenth, introduction to financial math
- Nikolas Taylor, fifth, introduction to information technology
- Aurora Cerri, fourth, introduction to information technology
- Daniel Zacarias, sixth, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Dalia Barjas, second, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Aurora Cerri, third, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Benjamin Hernandez, fourth, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Daniel Zacarias, fifth, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Abigayle Gonzalez, first, introduction to parliamentary procedure
- Audrey Guthrie, third, introduction to public speaking
- Yulilsa Alonza, fourth, journalism
- Sarah Herman, third, journalism
- Luz Hernandez, seventh, journalism
- Makenzie Girtman, fourth, networking concepts
- Zachary Buller, sixth, networking concepts
- Liliana Figueroa, third, networking concepts
- Luz Hernandez, first, networking concepts
- Isabel Venegas, second, networking concepts
- Ashleigh Taylor, fifth, networking concepts
- Ximena Lemus, first, organizational leadership
- Angela Taylor, eighth, organization leadership
- Zachary Buller, eighth, personal finance
- Makenzie Girtman, ninth, personal finance
- Irene Aguirre, fifth, personal finance
- Giovanni Rizo, tenth, personal finance
- Giselle Cobian, seventh, securities and investments
- Suzy Cobian, third, securities and investments
- Phoebe Cornu, sixth, securities and investments
- Sarah Herman, fourth, securities and investments
- Ashleigh Taylor, second, securities and investments.
Mazama High School
- Logan Boulter, first, accounting 1
- Mackenzie Elfbrandt, fourth, accounting 1
- Dakota Powless, third, accounting 1
- Lilianna Nedik, eighth, advertising
- Joanna Henry, third, advertising
- Aaron Renie, seventh, agribusiness
- Kristen Stotts, sixth, agribusiness
- Julianna Budnick, first, business calculations
- Julia Flocchini, second, business calculations
- Kristalyn Hayes, fifth, business calculations
- Chandler Hagen, eighth, business calculations
- Charity Hamar, sixth, business communication
- Destiny Mille, tenth, business communication
- Payton Mengis, third, business communication
- Tyler Sorenson, ninth, business communication
- Julia Flocchini and Nora Rooney, first, business ethics
- Adrianna Jasso, third, client service
- Madi Baeth, first, client service
- Brooklyn Mattson, fifth, computer applications
- Landon Baeth, first, computer applications
- Mackenzie Elfbrandt, first, cyber security
- Daniela Garcia, seventh, health care administration
- Kristen Stotts, tenth, health care administration
- Madi Baeth, third, health care administration
- Payton Mengis, fourth, health care administration
- Nick Ambrose, first, hospitality management
- Dori Marchessault, eighth, impromptu speaking
- Gabe Moran, second, impromptu speaking
- Sidalee Jasso, seventh, impromptu speaking
- Elise Balakas, first, introduction to business
- Kenna Bernardin, second, introduction to business
- Sebastian Short, tenth, introduction to business
- Zander Martnaller, third, introduction to business
- Alana Stickles, first, introduction to business communication
- Isiah Schreiber, eight, introduction to business communication
- Nathan Hantzmon, first, introduction to FBLA
- Sebastian Short, ninth, introduction to FBLA
- Sidalee Jasso, second, introduction to FBLA
- Ben Whalen, ninth, introduction to financial math
- Charles Kaufman, fifth, introduction to financial math
- Ethan Zettel, third, introduction to financial math
- Jordon Gully, eighth, introduction to financial math
- Griselda Arriola, second introduction to public speaking
- Priscilla Zendejas, sixth, journalism
- Victor Rodriguez, ninth, journalism
- Nathan Hantzmon and Kristalyn Hayes, first, management decision making
- Brazil Cisneros, Jake Healy and Gordon McCreadie, second, marketing
- Brandon Gailey and Jacob Stacey, fourth, marketing
- Kara LaMere, seventh, personal finance
- Geralline Sapp, third, personal finance
- Cadence Balsz, third, sales presentation
- Cody Cahill, second, sales presentation
- Adrianna Jasso, first, securities and investments
- Abby Beck, second, spreadsheet applications
- Jackson Bolter, first, spreadsheet applications
- Jake Healy, third, spreadsheet applications
- Tyler Sorenson, fifth, word processing
- Tyler Spoon, first, word processing
- Sander Allison, second, word processing
- Brazil Cisneros, third, word processing
