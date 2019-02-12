The Klamath County School District, in collaboration with Klamath County Public Health, is closing Chiloquin Elementary School Wednesday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 15 to help prevent the spread of a viral illness. The school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 19. (All public schools are closed Monday in observance of President’s Day.)

As of Tuesday (Feb. 12), 56 of 190 students and eight of the 14 staff at the elementary school were absent due to illness. The virus causes high fevers and vomiting that lasts five to seven days. Tests indicate this is not the norovirus, but is a viral infection.

Chiloquin High School and all other Klamath County School District schools are open and are currently not experiencing the same absence or illness rate. Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols are in place.

Parents and students are encouraged to monitor the district website – www.kcsd.k12.or.us – for additional information and updates.