A recent robbery and home invasion sent a Macdoel man to the hospital and led to the arrests of two Dorris men. The robbery occurred Monday morning in the 12000 block of Homeland Road in Macdoel.

The victim allegedly told Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. Following an investigation, 38 year old Blake Hampton Lybrand Day of Dorris, and same aged Steven Craig Shilling of Dorris were arrested for the crimes.

Both were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.