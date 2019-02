Come play 18 holes of mini-golf to support Citizens For Safe Schools and the Kids in the Middle Program!

Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM

A great afternoon of miniature golf, fun games, and great food all out at the Running Y Ranch! There will be a silent auction, and raffle prizes throughout the afternoon! You may order your tickets through the EventBrite weblink or email kfeinauer@citizensforsafeschools.org for an order form.