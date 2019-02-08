A Klamath Falls man was indicted Monday for his alleged role in an assault and bike theft in 2018. 31 year old Jonathan Mitchell Tune, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree assault, two counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of bribing a witness. Tune pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment Tuesday. He is scheduled for a March 27 trial in front of Judge Roxanne Osborne.

23 year old Brandon Ray, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 24 months supervised probation for breaking into REACH Inc. on Nov. 22, 2018. Ray pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Ray was caught stealing laptops, cash and two vehicles from REACH. Ray immediately admitted to being involved in the theft after he appeared in REACH security footage.