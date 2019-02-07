Klamath Falls, Ore. – On National Signing Day, Head Men’s Soccer Coach Matt Munhall has announced the first round of signees for the 2019 recruiting class.

Munhall comments on the current signees, “We graduated nine seniors this past fall, but also chose to redshirt five returning freshmen. This first round of recruits addresses some of our needs that will be added to those redshirts, giving us some great balance in all positions in what will be our 2019 freshmen class. We are very excited to have these three gentlemen who have signed join us here at Tech for the future.”



Jonathan (JJ) Williamson

Position: Central Defensive Mid

Hometown: Nine Mile Falls, Wash.

High School: Lakeside High School

High School Accolades:

Soccer – Varsity starter since freshman year, 2x Team Captain, 2x NE-A League-All-Conference Defensive MVP, WIAA-All-State Team-Honorable Mention, 3 x All-Conference Academic Team

Cross Country – 3x Varsity runner, 3x NE-A League-All-Conference Academic Team, NE-A League-All-Conference XC Team, WIAA-XC State Championship Team Member

Club Team: FC Spokane and Washington East SC

Club Accolades: 3x Selected to Washington State (East)-Elite Player Development team and competed in Olympic Development Program, Region IV Tournament (’16-’18)

Coach Munhall comments, “JJ is a defensive minded player that has proven himself as a center midfielder, but he also has the ability to step in and help out in the backline. He works hard on offense to help his team build out of the back and is smart with the ball, while being a relentless defender protecting his back line and breaking up plays in the midfield. Williamson has picked up Defensive MVP recognition in his high school league for two straight seasons and he still has a senior spring soccer season to earn a third.

JJ is going to be a great addition to our midfield as he grows into the college game. He has a blue collar mentality and is willing to work hard for his team. He is also very coachable and constantly seeking feedback.

On a fun side note, in JJ’s senior year, he was a contributor of a State Champion Cross Country Team, as Lakeside HS took home the title in the fall of 2018.”

Parent(s): JJ is the son of Layne Williamson and Linda Ponikvar

Intended Major: Biology-Health Science



Brock Rideout

Position: Fullback, Wing Mid

Hometown: Henderson, Nev.

High School: Coronado High School

High School Accolades: Nevada State Champions (’17), 2x Nevada State Runner-up (’18 & ’16), Honorable Mention All-State team, All-Southern Nevada Team, All-Desert Region Team

Club Team: Downtown 00 Gold

Club Accolades: Albion Cup Champion, Vegas Cup Champion, Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Semi-Finalist U17, ODP Team – Region IV Semi-Finalist U17, Nevada State Cup Champion (’16), 1st Place U.S. National League – League Play (’15), 2nd in the United States – Highest Club Team Ranking by GotSoccer (’15)

Coach Munhall comments, “Brock comes from a family of athletes, with both his parents playing collegiately and professionally in their respective sports of tennis and volleyball, while his sister (Cienna) plays D1 soccer in North Carolina. Rideout has been exposed to a high level soccer with both his club and high school teams, and he knows what it means to compete in big games and for championships.

He is a very mobile outside back, who likes to play a possession style of soccer and looks to get into the attack down the flanks. He has proven himself as a valuable defender, being lockdown in one-on-one scenarios, while understanding how to work well with his back line and covering space. Brock will be a great addition to the future of our defense here at Tech.”

Parent(s): Brock is the son of Shauna Scott and Micah Rideout

Intended Major: Engineering



Kyle Wright

Position: Center Back, Fullback, Striker

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

High School: Timberline High School

High School Accolades: 1st Team All-State (’18), 2nd Team All-State (’17), 2x 5A Southern Idaho All – Conference, HS State Runner Up (’18), Team Captain

Club Team: Boise Nationals Timbers 2001

Club Accolades: 5x Idaho State Champions

Coach Munhall comments, “Kyle is going to be a tremendous asset to the growth and future of our soccer program. He is an athletic and versatile 6’2″ build, that can play in the back line, on the wing, or up top as a striker. Wright, a former hockey player, is not afraid to get physical, making his presence known in the attack and on defense. He is strong in the air, as well as being proficient with his feet.

Kyle has a high ceiling to continue growing as a collegiate athlete. We are excited to see where his talents will contribute to our success, and our coaching staff wouldn’t be surprised if Wright works his way into the lineup as a freshman.”

Parent(s): Amy Simpson and Eric Wright

Intended Major: Manufacturing Engineering

The 2019 Oregon Tech Men’s Soccer season will kickoff in August with trips to northern California and the Portland, Oregon area (schedule dates and times published in early spring of 2019). The Owls are coming off an 8th place CCC finish in 2018, where they made the conference tournament for the third straight year with an overall record of 7-9-2 and going 6-6-1 in CCC action. The team will be looking to improve on that standing in 2019.