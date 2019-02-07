The Visitation Center is reaching out to the community to improve the lives of children in foster care! We have received lots of great secondhand toys over the years, but the amount of love they receive has worn them down over time. We are attempting to build our collection of daycare quality toys that will hold up to constant use they receive. Thank you to all of our amazing foster and adoptive families as well as our community members and partners for your help in making the visitation center a more engaging place for parents and children to interact!

Please see the Amazon Wishlist below!

Thank you!

https://www.amazon.com/…/2CYYSEDG1…/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_mt__wl