KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Men’s Golf Coach Jeff Corkill announce today the signing of Corvallis, Oregon standout Michael Gray to a letter of Intent for the 2019 – 20 season.

Gray currently attends Crescent Valley High School is a member of the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. He is a 4.0 student and plans to study Bio-Health Science while at Oregon Tech with the goal of being a medical doctor. In his Junior year at Crescent Valley HS he earned medalist at his district tournament and was the runner up at the OSAA conference qualifier event. He was Second on the All-State Team in both his sophomore and junior years. Gray was a three sport athlete and also played basketball and soccer in high school before focusing on golf this last year.

“Michael is a very smart young man that has only been playing competitive golf for 2 and a half years. In this time, he has developed at a very rapid rate. I would coin him a late bloomer! I really think the sky is the limit with Michael. He has a very solid swing a passion for the game and is only going to improve as he develops within the Oregon Tech program.”

Gray is the son of Michael and Angie Gray of Corvallis.