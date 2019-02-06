Matthew Hill is the new Freshman English/Language Arts teacher at Klamath Union High School.

Originally from Sacramento, California, and new to the Klamath Falls area, Matthew Hill is one of the new teachers being welcomed into Klamath Union High School this year. Hill has had quite the experience teaching English previously before coming to KU, spending six years teaching English in Hadong, Korea and one year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after earning his Bachelor’s degree in English at San Marcos State University.

Hill says he was originally drawn to the lovely Beaver state because of the dual teaching program offered at Oregon State University, where he was able to earn both a Teaching License and Master’s Degree in 2016.