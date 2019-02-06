(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – Winners of 15 of their last 16 games has steadily moved the Oregon Tech men up the NAIA Coaches’ Poll. This week the Owls check in at No.10, up from No. 12 in the sixth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, while the OIT women are in the receiving votes category for the first time since the Preseason poll the NAIA announced today.

The Oregon Tech men have gone 4-0 since the last poll was released including home wins over Warner Pacific and Southern Oregon and are now tied for first place in the Cascade Conference standings at 12-2 with College of Idaho. The Yotes moved up one spot from No. 4 to a tie for 3rd with Spring Arbor (Mich). Other CCC Teams in the Men’s Top 25, Northwest Christian debuted at No. 25 and Corban University is in the receiving votes category.

Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.
No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.

The Hustlin’ and Lady Owls hit the road this weekend with games at Northwest Christian in Eugene and Corban University in Salem on Friday and Saturday night respectively. The OIT women’s games can be heard live on 104.3 FM and AM 960 starting at 5:00 pm with the Scott Meredith coaches show followed by tip-off at 5:30 pm. The OIT men can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM beginning at 7:00pm with The Justin Parnell Coaches Show with the men’s tip to follow. Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson will provide the play by play for all the broadcasts.

2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan [9] 25-1 310
2 3 Morningside (Iowa) [3] 22-1 304
T3 5 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 23-3 287
T3 4 College of Idaho 23-3 287
5 1 Indiana Wesleyan 22-4 272
T6 8 Southwestern (Kan.) 22-2 249
T6 6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 22-4 249
8 7 Cornerstone (Mich.) 20-5 248
9 9 WVU Tech 21-4 236
10 12 Oregon Tech 21-5 228
11 16 Marian (Ind.) 20-6 192
12 10 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 18-6 189
13 15 Indiana East (Ind.) 20-7 182
14 11 Union (Ky.) 18-6 180
15 18 Jamestown (N.D.) 22-4 177
16 19 Warner (Fla.) 19-7 167
17 14 Bethel (Ind.) 19-7 143
18 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 17-7 130
18 24 Montreat (N.C.) 17-4 130
20 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 18-6 126
21 21 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-7 125
22 20 Friends (Kan.) 19-7 106
23 23 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 18-6 82
24 NR IU Kokomo (Ind.) 21-4 76
25 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 18-7 59

Dropped out: Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Presentation (N.D.) 50; Madonna (Mich.) 39; Milligan (Tenn.) 23; Indiana Tech 23; Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 20; Bellevue (Neb.) 16; Ave Maria (Fla.) 10; Corban (Ore.) 7; Washington Adventist (Md.) 3; Mayville State (N.D.) 3

2018-19 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Concordia (Neb.) [9] 23-3 310
2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 21-3 299
3 3 Indiana Tech [3] 24-1 296
4 5 Southeastern (Fla.) 21-2 277
5 4 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22-3 275
6 6 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 22-3 264
7 7 Marian (Ind.) 21-5 251
8 9 Taylor (Ind.) 21-4 239
9 10 Eastern Oregon 22-2 228
10 11 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-4 216
11 16 Tabor (Kan.) 22-3 205
12 14 Dordt (Iowa) 18-8 201
13 15 Bryan (Tenn.) 22-1 196
14 8 Morningside (Iowa) 18-8 192
15 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 18-6 167
16 19 Indiana Wesleyan 18-8 151
17 11 Sterling (Kan.) 23-3 129
18 NR Kansas Wesleyan 20-6 125
T19 NR Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-7 116
T19 22 Corban (Ore.) 18-7 116
21 17 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 17-7 96
22 NR Milligan (Tenn.) 20-4 93
23 21 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 20-6 82
24 NR Hastings (Neb.) 16-10 67
T25 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 19-6 54
T25 18 Saint Francis (Ind.) 16-10 54

Dropped out: Michigan Dearborn, Siena Heights (Mich.), UC Merced, Southern Oregon
Receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 53; Michigan-Dearborn 52; Mayville State (N.D.) 37; WVU Tech 34; Oregon Tech 17; Bellevue (Neb.) 15; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Huntington (Ind.) 7; Siena Heights (Mich.) 6; Southern Oregon 6; UC Merced 3

