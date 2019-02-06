(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – Winners of 15 of their last 16 games has steadily moved the Oregon Tech men up the NAIA Coaches’ Poll. This week the Owls check in at No.10, up from No. 12 in the sixth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, while the OIT women are in the receiving votes category for the first time since the Preseason poll the NAIA announced today.
The Oregon Tech men have gone 4-0 since the last poll was released including home wins over Warner Pacific and Southern Oregon and are now tied for first place in the Cascade Conference standings at 12-2 with College of Idaho. The Yotes moved up one spot from No. 4 to a tie for 3rd with Spring Arbor (Mich). Other CCC Teams in the Men’s Top 25, Northwest Christian debuted at No. 25 and Corban University is in the receiving votes category.
Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.
No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.
The Hustlin’ and Lady Owls hit the road this weekend with games at Northwest Christian in Eugene and Corban University in Salem on Friday and Saturday night respectively. The OIT women’s games can be heard live on 104.3 FM and AM 960 starting at 5:00 pm with the Scott Meredith coaches show followed by tip-off at 5:30 pm. The OIT men can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM beginning at 7:00pm with The Justin Parnell Coaches Show with the men’s tip to follow. Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson will provide the play by play for all the broadcasts.
2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [9]
|25-1
|310
|2
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [3]
|22-1
|304
|T3
|5
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|23-3
|287
|T3
|4
|College of Idaho
|23-3
|287
|5
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|22-4
|272
|T6
|8
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|22-2
|249
|T6
|6
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|22-4
|249
|8
|7
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|20-5
|248
|9
|9
|WVU Tech
|21-4
|236
|10
|12
|Oregon Tech
|21-5
|228
|11
|16
|Marian (Ind.)
|20-6
|192
|12
|10
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|18-6
|189
|13
|15
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|20-7
|182
|14
|11
|Union (Ky.)
|18-6
|180
|15
|18
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|22-4
|177
|16
|19
|Warner (Fla.)
|19-7
|167
|17
|14
|Bethel (Ind.)
|19-7
|143
|18
|17
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|17-7
|130
|18
|24
|Montreat (N.C.)
|17-4
|130
|20
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|18-6
|126
|21
|21
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|18-7
|125
|22
|20
|Friends (Kan.)
|19-7
|106
|23
|23
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|18-6
|82
|24
|NR
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|21-4
|76
|25
|NR
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|18-7
|59
Dropped out: Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Presentation (N.D.) 50; Madonna (Mich.) 39; Milligan (Tenn.) 23; Indiana Tech 23; Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 20; Bellevue (Neb.) 16; Ave Maria (Fla.) 10; Corban (Ore.) 7; Washington Adventist (Md.) 3; Mayville State (N.D.) 3
2018-19 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Concordia (Neb.) [9]
|23-3
|310
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|21-3
|299
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech [3]
|24-1
|296
|4
|5
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|21-2
|277
|5
|4
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|22-3
|275
|6
|6
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|22-3
|264
|7
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|21-5
|251
|8
|9
|Taylor (Ind.)
|21-4
|239
|9
|10
|Eastern Oregon
|22-2
|228
|10
|11
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|20-4
|216
|11
|16
|Tabor (Kan.)
|22-3
|205
|12
|14
|Dordt (Iowa)
|18-8
|201
|13
|15
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|22-1
|196
|14
|8
|Morningside (Iowa)
|18-8
|192
|15
|13
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|18-6
|167
|16
|19
|Indiana Wesleyan
|18-8
|151
|17
|11
|Sterling (Kan.)
|23-3
|129
|18
|NR
|Kansas Wesleyan
|20-6
|125
|T19
|NR
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|16-7
|116
|T19
|22
|Corban (Ore.)
|18-7
|116
|21
|17
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|17-7
|96
|22
|NR
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|20-4
|93
|23
|21
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|20-6
|82
|24
|NR
|Hastings (Neb.)
|16-10
|67
|T25
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|19-6
|54
|T25
|18
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|16-10
|54
Dropped out: Michigan Dearborn, Siena Heights (Mich.), UC Merced, Southern Oregon
Receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 53; Michigan-Dearborn 52; Mayville State (N.D.) 37; WVU Tech 34; Oregon Tech 17; Bellevue (Neb.) 15; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Huntington (Ind.) 7; Siena Heights (Mich.) 6; Southern Oregon 6; UC Merced 3