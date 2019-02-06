(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – Winners of 15 of their last 16 games has steadily moved the Oregon Tech men up the NAIA Coaches’ Poll. This week the Owls check in at No.10, up from No. 12 in the sixth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, while the OIT women are in the receiving votes category for the first time since the Preseason poll the NAIA announced today.

The Oregon Tech men have gone 4-0 since the last poll was released including home wins over Warner Pacific and Southern Oregon and are now tied for first place in the Cascade Conference standings at 12-2 with College of Idaho. The Yotes moved up one spot from No. 4 to a tie for 3rd with Spring Arbor (Mich). Other CCC Teams in the Men’s Top 25, Northwest Christian debuted at No. 25 and Corban University is in the receiving votes category.

Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.

No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.

The Hustlin’ and Lady Owls hit the road this weekend with games at Northwest Christian in Eugene and Corban University in Salem on Friday and Saturday night respectively. The OIT women’s games can be heard live on 104.3 FM and AM 960 starting at 5:00 pm with the Scott Meredith coaches show followed by tip-off at 5:30 pm. The OIT men can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM beginning at 7:00pm with The Justin Parnell Coaches Show with the men’s tip to follow. Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson will provide the play by play for all the broadcasts.

2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan [9] 25-1 310 2 3 Morningside (Iowa) [3] 22-1 304 T3 5 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 23-3 287 T3 4 College of Idaho 23-3 287 5 1 Indiana Wesleyan 22-4 272 T6 8 Southwestern (Kan.) 22-2 249 T6 6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 22-4 249 8 7 Cornerstone (Mich.) 20-5 248 9 9 WVU Tech 21-4 236 10 12 Oregon Tech 21-5 228 11 16 Marian (Ind.) 20-6 192 12 10 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 18-6 189 13 15 Indiana East (Ind.) 20-7 182 14 11 Union (Ky.) 18-6 180 15 18 Jamestown (N.D.) 22-4 177 16 19 Warner (Fla.) 19-7 167 17 14 Bethel (Ind.) 19-7 143 18 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 17-7 130 18 24 Montreat (N.C.) 17-4 130 20 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 18-6 126 21 21 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-7 125 22 20 Friends (Kan.) 19-7 106 23 23 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 18-6 82 24 NR IU Kokomo (Ind.) 21-4 76 25 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 18-7 59

Dropped out: Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill) (No. 25)

Others receiving votes: Presentation (N.D.) 50; Madonna (Mich.) 39; Milligan (Tenn.) 23; Indiana Tech 23; Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 20; Bellevue (Neb.) 16; Ave Maria (Fla.) 10; Corban (Ore.) 7; Washington Adventist (Md.) 3; Mayville State (N.D.) 3

2018-19 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Concordia (Neb.) [9] 23-3 310 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 21-3 299 3 3 Indiana Tech [3] 24-1 296 4 5 Southeastern (Fla.) 21-2 277 5 4 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22-3 275 6 6 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 22-3 264 7 7 Marian (Ind.) 21-5 251 8 9 Taylor (Ind.) 21-4 239 9 10 Eastern Oregon 22-2 228 10 11 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-4 216 11 16 Tabor (Kan.) 22-3 205 12 14 Dordt (Iowa) 18-8 201 13 15 Bryan (Tenn.) 22-1 196 14 8 Morningside (Iowa) 18-8 192 15 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 18-6 167 16 19 Indiana Wesleyan 18-8 151 17 11 Sterling (Kan.) 23-3 129 18 NR Kansas Wesleyan 20-6 125 T19 NR Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-7 116 T19 22 Corban (Ore.) 18-7 116 21 17 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 17-7 96 22 NR Milligan (Tenn.) 20-4 93 23 21 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 20-6 82 24 NR Hastings (Neb.) 16-10 67 T25 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 19-6 54 T25 18 Saint Francis (Ind.) 16-10 54

Dropped out: Michigan Dearborn, Siena Heights (Mich.), UC Merced, Southern Oregon

Receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 53; Michigan-Dearborn 52; Mayville State (N.D.) 37; WVU Tech 34; Oregon Tech 17; Bellevue (Neb.) 15; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Huntington (Ind.) 7; Siena Heights (Mich.) 6; Southern Oregon 6; UC Merced 3