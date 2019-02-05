Drivers are experiencing winter driving conditions throughout southwest Oregon — and into the Willamette Valley today. ODOT is responding to several slide-off crashes from Grants Pass north on the I-5 corridor.
Expect delays and slower moving traffic. Plan for extra travel time and please drive to the changing conditions.
Be prepared to:
* Allow extra stopping distance due to less traction on slick, snowy roads.
* Brake gently to avoid skidding or sliding.
* Carry chains and know how to use them.
Monitor conditions on Oregon highways: https://tripcheck.com/
Thru travelers can find California conditions at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
