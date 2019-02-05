KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) reminds local families that immunizations must be updated before February 20, which is school exclusion day.

For families visiting their primary care provider to update vaccinations, the appointment presents a ready opportunity to discuss other immunizations that provide protection against communicable diseases. The current measles outbreak has fostered many questions about vaccines and diseases that were thought to be contained through immunization. Primary care physicians can answer questions and provide information about the sequencing of vaccinations for optimal safety and protection.

Immunizations are required by state law for children and students in attendance at public and private schools, preschools, childcare facilities and Head Start programs in Oregon. Nearly every facility that provides care for a child outside the home requires immunizations or a medical or non-medical exemption to stay enrolled.

Parents or guardians of children who do not meet the state requirements for immunization will receive an exclusion notice. This is a letter stating that the child must be immunized or they will not be admitted to school starting on the school exclusion date.

Required doses vary by a child’s age and how long ago they were vaccinated. Details are available at schools, certified child care facilities, healthcare providers or KCPH. Immunizations required in the 2018-19 school year include:

Preschool, Child Care or Head Start

4 doses – Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

3 doses – Polio

1 dose – Varicella (chickenpox)

1 dose – Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

3 doses – Hepatitis B

2 doses – Hepatitis A

3 or 4 doses – Hib

Kindergarten plus grades 1-6

5 doses – Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

4 doses – Polio

1 dose – Varicella (chickenpox)

2 doses – Measles

1 dose – Mumps

1 dose – Rubella

2 doses – Hepatitis A

3 doses – Hepatitis B

Grades 7-10

5 doses – Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

1 dose – Tdap

4 doses – Polio

1 dose – Varicella (chickenpox)

2 doses – Measles

1 dose – Mumps

1 dose – Rubella

2 doses – Hepatitis A

3 doses – Hepatitis B

Grades 11-12

5 doses – Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

1 dose – Tdap

4 doses – Polio

1 dose – Varicella (chickenpox)

2 doses – Measles

1 dose – Mumps

1 dose – Rubella

3 doses – Hepatitis B

KCPH officials remind parents and guardians that primary care providers are vital partners in the overall health and well-being of the community.