La Grande, Ore. – Two Oregon Tech student athletes have been named Cascade Conference Players of the Week the Conference office announced today. Receiving recognition for their work last week are Cindy Reed from the OIT Indoor track & field team, along with Softball player Dre Sotelo .

Reed has become a regular on the CCC Player of the Week list, transitioning from her tremendous cross country season to an equally impressive indoor track & field campaign. The junior Klamath Falls native broke the school record in the 5000 meter run at the Sunshine Open on Saturday, claiming first place with her time of 17:38.33. Ironically, the meet took place during a rain storm, making Reed’s feat only more impressive. The mark stands as an NAIA ‘A’ qualifier, and she now sits at No. 2 on the national list.

Sotelo began the 2019 campaign with a hot start at the dish for the No. 10-ranked Owls. The senior infielder from El Centro, Calif. collected six hits in 10 at-bats, driving in five runs and scoring three times in the team’s first four games. In Oregon Tech’s two-game sweep of NCAA Division III George Fox, Sotelo went a combined 5-6 with a double and a home run.

The Oregon Tech softball team will next play in the Simpson University tournament in Redding, California this weekend, which will include contests with (RV) Simpson University and former CCC member now NCAA DII Concordia University on Saturday and Sunday.

The OIT indoor track and field team will next head to Nampa, Idaho this Saturday for the Boise Team Challenge at the Idaho Center hosted by Boise State.