COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – Freshman Kristin Farrell had a career high 18-points to lead Oregon Tech (12-4 CCC, 18-8) to its eighth straight win as the Owls finished a two game sweep of Walla Walla University (1-15 CCC, 2-23) Saturday night 91-50 at Windemuth Court.

“I am very pleased with the weekend sweep,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “Give Walla Walla credit, they played hard and are really quick. However, we got great minutes from our bench and eventually wore them down. Nice to see our outside game come alive and the girls moved the ball well resulting in 25 assists.”

Tech got off to a great start taking a 26-15 lead after the first quarter extended that lead to 48-32 at the half then outscored the Wolves 43-18 over the final two stanzas on the way to the 91-50 Cascade Conference win.

Farrell was 6-of-8 from long range to lead the Owls who were 10-19 of the three-point line in the game.

Fellow freshman Melissa Lee was a rebound shy of a double-double as she finished with 11-points and 9-boards and Freshman Alex Conley added a career high 10-points for OIT.

The OIT bench outscored the WWU bench 56-4.

The Owls will travel to Eugene and Salem next week for games at Northwest Christian and Corban University next Friday and Saturday respectively at 5:30 pm. The Owls return home February 15 and 16 for the final home stand of the year when they host No. 10 Eastern Oregon University on Friday for Blackout for Hunger Night and College of Idaho for Senior night on Saturday; all games are scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.