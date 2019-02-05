On April 16, five teachers and three certified staff will be honored at the Klamath County School District Crystal Apple gala at the Ross Ragland Theater.

The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who inspire and help students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years. Community members are welcome to submit nominations.

You can find the nomination form on the KCSD website, www.kcsd.k12.or.us, The forms must be submitted no later than Thursday, Feb. 21.

To be nominated, the teacher or staff member must:

Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years

Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities

Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school

Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

Nominees will be reviewed by a committee made up of district office personnel, school administrators, teachers, classified staff and a student.