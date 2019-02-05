SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Oregon Tech men and women’s track and field team had a banner day at the Sunshine Open at Westmont College on Saturday as the Owls hit four NAIA – Indoor Qualifiers, broke five school records and won 10 total events.
A – Qualifiers
Chris Ramirez in 1K 2:29.79 New School Record
Danielle De Castro in 1K 3:00.9
Cindy Reed in 5K 17:38 New School Record
Hunter Drops in the Pole Vault 4.60m 15-01
“We had a fantastic meet,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “I asked the athletes to come compete today and they responded with an outstanding effort. Westmont is a conference power in the GSAC. Our track team is going to be fun to watch progress through the season.”
Donnie Pate won 60 meter dash and set a school record in a time of 7.02
Top Finishers
60 M Dash
Donnie Pate 1st
Lucas Jones 4th Mark Hodge 5th
3,000 M
Susie Garza 1st
Hannah Mason 2nd
5,000 M
Cindy Reed 1st
400 M
Lily Lavine 2nd
Angel Valdez 1st
Josiah Stroup 2nd
800 M
Ricky Garcia 1st
600 M
Amber Von Essen 3rd New school Record 1:39.84
Travis Thomas 3rd
200 M
Donnie Pate 2nd
Angel Valdez 3rd
1,000 M
Danielle De Castro 1st
Delani Dietrich 3rd
Susie Garza 4th
Chris Ramirez 1st
Paul Wyatt 2nd
5,000 M
Victor Rios 3rd New School record 16:13.56
M 4 X400
Valdez, Wyatt, Stroup, Thomas 1st
Pole Vault
Nishi Chase 3rd
Hunter Drops 1st
High Jump
Nishi Chase 3rd
Shot
Allison Young 3rd
Javelin
Hunter Drops 1st