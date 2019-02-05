SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Oregon Tech men and women’s track and field team had a banner day at the Sunshine Open at Westmont College on Saturday as the Owls hit four NAIA – Indoor Qualifiers, broke five school records and won 10 total events.

A – Qualifiers
Chris Ramirez in 1K 2:29.79 New School Record 
Danielle De Castro in 1K 3:00.9
Cindy Reed in 5K 17:38 New School Record 
Hunter Drops in the Pole Vault 4.60m 15-01

“We had a fantastic meet,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “I asked the athletes to come compete today and they responded with an outstanding effort. Westmont is a conference power in the GSAC. Our track team is going to be fun to watch progress through the season.”

Donnie Pate won 60 meter dash and set a school record in a time of 7.02

Top Finishers
60 M Dash
Donnie Pate 1st
Lucas Jones 4th Mark Hodge 5th

3,000 M 
Susie Garza 1st
Hannah Mason 2nd

5,000 M
Cindy Reed 1st

400 M
Lily Lavine 2nd

Angel Valdez 1st
Josiah Stroup 2nd

800 M
Ricky Garcia 1st

600 M
Amber Von Essen 3rd New school Record  1:39.84

Travis Thomas 3rd
200 M
Donnie Pate 2nd
Angel Valdez 3rd

1,000 M
Danielle De Castro 1st
Delani Dietrich 3rd
Susie Garza 4th

Chris Ramirez 1st
Paul Wyatt 2nd

5,000 M
Victor Rios 3rd New School record 16:13.56

M 4 X400 
Valdez, Wyatt, Stroup, Thomas 1st

Pole Vault 
Nishi Chase 3rd

Hunter Drops 1st

High Jump
Nishi Chase 3rd

Shot
Allison Young 3rd

Javelin
Hunter Drops 1st

