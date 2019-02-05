NEWBERG, Ore. – The No. 10 ranked Oregon Tech softball team rebounded from Saturday’s sweep at the hands of Pacific University with a sweep of their own. A day after being shutout in back-to-back games, the Owls offense exploded on Sunday for 25-hits, 19-runs and 3-home runs in 11-1 and 8-2 wins over George Fox University. OIT improves to 2-2 with GFU opening the season at 0-2.

“I was really proud of the way our team responded today after a challenging start to the season on Saturday,” said head coach Greg Stewart . “Our offense came alive and our pitchers set the tone with a strong performance against a good team.”

Game 1 Oregon Tech 11 George Fox 1

After GFU took a 1-0 lead off a solo homer in the first inning, Tech answered with five-runs in the third on big hits from Cierra Barkis and Jacey Conklin .

Tech added four more runs in the 4th taking a 9-1 lead off home runs by Barkis and Baylee Wyscaver . Barkis finished the game with 6-RBI.

The Hooter added two more runs in fifth on a 2-run double by Adrea Sotelo.

Ali Graham improved to 1-1 on the year going all five innings of the mercy rule shortened game allowing just 3-hits and the one-run with five-walks and three-strikeouts.

Barkis had three-hits to lead the OIT offense with Kiahna Brown , Sotelo, and Conklin adding two-hits apiece.

Game 2 – Oregon Tech 8 George Fox 2

Tech took the early lead in game two with three-runs in the top of the first highlighted by a Sotelo two-run blast.

GFU grabbed a run in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer by Savannah Vargas to make it a 3-1 game.

OIT added a run in the second off an RBI single by Shayna Ige that scored Conklin.

Vargas hit her second homer of the game in the third to draw the Bruins within two at 4-2.

The Owls then added one more run in fourth to take 5-2 lead on an RBI double by Brown that scored McKenna Armantrout .

The Owls added three more runs in the fifth and sixth to take an 8-2 lead on RBI hits by Wyscaver and Sotelo.

Tech’s Sarah Abramson pitched the final two and two-thirds innings after Loryn Williams pitched the first four and a third innings to get the win and move to 1-0 on the season.

Sotelo had three-hits once again to lead the Owls with Graham and Brown adding two-hits each in the game.

The Owls will next play in the Simpson University tournament in Redding, Calif. on February 9 and 10, which will include contests with (RV) Simpson University and former CCC member now NCAA DII Concordia University.