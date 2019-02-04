The downtown Klamath County Library and Chiloquin branch library are hosting free tax aides through the AARP from Feb. 6 through April 10. A Spanish language interpreter will be available at the downtown library to assist taxpayers who primarily speak Spanish.

Every Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m. downtown and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chiloquin, specially trained tax aide volunteers from AARP will be on hand to help with your tax preparation needs. You do not have to be a member of AARP (or even a senior citizen) to take advantage of this assistance – taxpayers of any age can drop in.

Time with the tax counselors is by walk-in only (it’s best to come early). Some restrictions may apply; the tax aides may not be able to help with preparing certain types of tax returns.

Please bring the following with you: last year’s tax return, a photo ID, Social Security cards for everyone in your household, and health insurance information for everyone listed on your tax return. If you purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, bring the documentation “Form 1095A” you received from the government. Both you and your spouse need to attend the consultation if you’re filing your taxes jointly.