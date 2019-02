An active earthquake swarm has been occurring less than 200 air miles from Klamath Falls in the Petrolia, CA area. The quakes are small and minor but signal active fault movement in the area. So far we have noticed 14 earthquakes in the recent swarm there in the area around Petrolia south of Eureka, CA. The quake sequence or swarm began on 1-28-19 and there have been four earthquakes there today alone.