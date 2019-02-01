Henley High School, in partnership with Klamath Union High School, will honor veterans and active duty military Tuesday, Feb. 5, during the varsity Hornets versus Pelicans basketball games at Henley High School.

During Military Appreciation Night, all veterans and their families receive free admission to the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball games and thank you cards with coupons for the concession stand.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a welcome to military personnel and veterans. At 7:30 p.m., all soldiers and veterans are invited to come to the northwest and southwest corners of the basketball court for the National Anthem. The girls play at 6 p.m. The boys play at 7:30 p.m. Halftime will include a video presentation on the Chance Rodgers Scholarship. Rodgers, a Henley student, succumbed to cancer in 2011.

“This evening is only one small gesture of respect and appreciation we have for our military and their dedicated service on our behalf,” said Jack Lee, principal of Henley High School. “We dedicated this evening in their honor and are grateful for their sacrifice, service and selflessness on behalf of our national and local community.”