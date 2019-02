On Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at approximately 3:30 P.M. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140E near milepost 48.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Subaru Forester, operated by Gordon Ensley (77) of Lakeview, was westbound on Hwy 140E when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Ensley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.