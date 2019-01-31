Sprague River Road will be closed from Williamson River Road to Lone Pine Road between milepost 12 & 13. Closure is to allow for the clearance of a wrecked 18 wheeler truck and load.

Estimated closure will be from Thursday, January 31st at 8:00 am to Friday, February 1st at 2:00 pm.

A detour route on Williamson River Road and Lone Pine is available during the closure. Local traffic only will be allowed for residences located on Sprague River Road.

Road closure may take longer or shorter, depending on how fast the cargo can be reloaded, the wreck can be removed, and weather conditions.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.